Osun records 22 new COVID-19 cases

The Osun State Government on Friday said it had recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases in the state, barely 24 hours after 17 cases were confirmed.

The Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, in a statement in Osogbo, said that the government might be forced to impose fresh lockdown if residents continued to flout the lockdown relaxation guidelines.

Mr Isamotu said 11 of the new cases were from the ongoing contact tracing within Ede community while the remaining were from the previous cases in Osogbo and its environs.

” On Thursday, we announced the discovery of 17 new cases in our dear state.

“Sadly, today again, we have 22 new cases.

“Considering where we are coming from, this is worrisome.

“We must, therefore, take responsibility. The battle against coronavirus is not over yet.

“The virus is still very much with us. We must observe precautionary measures if we must avoid community transmission.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Friday, June 26, is 54.

” We have 106 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 47 patients, while five deaths have been recorded,” he said.

(NAN)