Ajimobi’s burial rescheduled — Aide

Sen. Abiola Ajimobi
Late Sen. Abiola Ajimobi

The final burial rites of the immediate past Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, has been rescheduled, an aide has said.

The former governor’s aide, when he was alive, Bolaji Tunji, confirmed that the burial has been rescheduled.

Mr Ajimobi died in Lagos on Thursday at the age of 70.

His burial was earlier fixed for 10 a.m. Friday, but the burial has been rescheduled, according to his spokesman.

Mr Ajimobi is to be buried in Ibadan, the state capital according to Islamic rites.

Mr Tunji in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, added that the burial would be a family affair.

He added that the new time would be announced by the family.

He noted that the burial would take place “either Friday or Saturday”, adding that “the final burial is not something that can be announced without taking into consideration of all necessary things”.

He said, “The final burial will be announced by the family. It is a family thing. It is a family affair.

“The burial will be taking place either today or tomorrow, but it is not something we can announce now.”

