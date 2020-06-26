Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 36 more patients

Lagos state commissioner of health, Prof Akin Abayomi
The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Thursday discharged additional 36 patients following their recovery from coronavirus infection.

The patients, who were discharged from different isolation centres in the state, tested negative to COVID-19 and were reunited with the society.

Giving the update on Thursday, the ministry wrote on its Twitter handle that 11 females and 25 males recovered. This brings the total recoveries in the state to 1364.

“Today, 36 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 11 females & 25 males were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 9 from Onikan, 8 from Gbagada, 7 from Agidingbi, 4 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) & 8 from Lekki Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 1364,” the Ministry wrote.

Nigeria recorded 594 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, out of which 159 were recorded in Lagos, bringing the total number of the infection to 9,482 in Lagos.

Confirmed cases nationwide also rose to 22,614 on Thursday, with 7822 discharged cases and 549 deaths.

The Lagos ministry of health urged residents to report all COVID-19 issues to the state’s toll free helpline: 08000CORONA= 08000267662.

Residents are also encouraged to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

