PDP mourns Ex-Gov. Ajimobi

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, as a national tragedy.

The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the death of the immediate former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a huge loss not just to the APC but the entire nation.

He said the deceased was an exceptionally brilliant administrator, outstanding legislator and a man of peace, who made immense contributions and sacrifices towards the unity, political stability and development of the nation.

“Sen. Ajimobi was an excellent administrator and broadminded Nigerian, who put the good of the nation ahead of other considerations in his political life.

“Indeed, our party is still in shock and deeply saddened over the news of the death of Ajimobi, especially at this time, when our nation needed his wealth of experience and statesmanship the most.”

The PDP, according to Mr Ologbondiyan, commiserates with the Ajimobi’s family, particularly his widow, Florence Ajimobi, President Muhammadu Buhari, the national leadership of the APC, the government and people of Oyo State.

He prayed God to grant the nation the fortitude to bear the loss and eternal repose to the faithful departed.

(NAN)