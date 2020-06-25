Ten things to know about ex-Oyo governor Abiola Ajimobi

Related News

Abiola Ajimobi, a former Nigerian senator who completed his second term as Oyo State governor last year, died on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported his death at a private hospital in Lagos after spending weeks in intensive care for coronavirus complications, according to Akin Alabi, a federal lawmaker and political associate of the former governor’s.

He was 70.

Here are ten things you need to know about him.

He was a native of Ibadan.

He was born on December 16, 1949 to the Ajimobi family of Ibadan at Oja-Iba, Ibadan.

He completed his primary education at Ibadan City Council Primary School, Aperin.

He studied Business Administration and Finance at the State University of New York, in Buffalo.

He married Florence Ajimobi in 1980.

He had five children.

He was a senator from 2003 to 2007.

He became the first Oyo State governor to serve two terms (2011-2019).

He lost the Oyo South senatorial district seat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kola Balogun, in 2019.

He was named the Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last week but never resumed.