Ondo 2020: INEC rejects APC’s notice of primary

The electoral commission, INEC, has rejected the notice from the All Progressive Congress (APC) for its governorship primary in Ondo State.

The commission in a letter signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, on Monday, said the decision was because the notice was signed by only the party’s acting National Secretary, PUNCH reported.

The commission added that the notice contravenes the its guidelines that require that such a notice should be signed by both the national chairman and national secretary of a political party.

The APC had on Monday announced that it was yet to take a final decision on the mode of primaries to adopt in picking its Ondo State governorship candidate ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

But in the letter, marked INEC/DEPIM/APC/522/T.3 entitled, ‘Re: Notice of conduct of primaries,’ addressed to the party’s national chairman, INEC asked the APC to issue a fresh notice that would comply with its guidelines.

“The commission notes that your notice scheduling the conduct of the APC Ondo State governorship primary for July 20, 2020, was signed by only the acting national secretary,” INEC said.

“Accordingly, your party is advised to issue an appropriate notice for the conduct of its Ondo State governorship primary in line with relevant provisions of the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of party primaries.”