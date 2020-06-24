Unknowns persons kill another woman in Ibadan

Related News

Some unknown persons suspected to be assailants have on Wednesday killed another woman in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, an official has said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Olusayo Fagbemi, 42, was killed around 5 a.m. Wednesday, in front of her residence opposite Ajibade House in Sasa Ojoo in Akinyele Local government Area of Ibadan.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olugbega Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Mr Fadeyi, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, noted that efforts to get the killers of the deceased have been intensified.

He said, “At about 0540 hrs of today 24//06/2020, one Olusayo Fagbemi ‘f’ aged 42 yrs was attacked (right) at the frontage of her house when washing plates and she sustained injury on her head.

“At her shout, the husband rushed out and met her in the pool of her blood while the assailant(s) ran away.

“She was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead. Efforts intensified while the Police is on the trail of the assailants,” he said.

Incident scene The cloth she was said to be washing when the incident occurred on Wednesday

Our correspondent gathered that Akinyele local government area, one of the 11 local government areas in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has been in the news for a series of incessant killings.

On Monday, a five-year-old boy identified as Mujeeb was killed by some suspected assailants. Mujeeb was macheted to death by yet-to-be-identified persons Monday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the killing of Mujeeb, whose killers have neither been found nor arrested, is coming after three women, Barakat Bello, Azeezat Shomuyowa and Grace Oshiagwu were killed by yet to be identified persons in the same local government area.

Before the killing of the three women, some unknown gunmen had stormed three villages in the local government area where three people were killed.