Corpse of flood victim found, buried in Lagos

Lagos state on map
Lagos state on map

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), says the remains of the 19-year-old teenager who was swept away by flood on June 22, near Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate has been recovered and buried beside the Canal at Onilegogoro.

LASEMA Director-General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said the 19-year-old girl, simply identified as Ayisat, was on June 22, reportedly swept away by a strong flood around 12 p.m. at Alapafuja axis, Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate, following torrential rainfall in the state.

He said that LASEMA Response Team (LRT) and community members searched for her body through the adjoining canals on June 22 to no avail.

He, however, said that her dead body was later found at Onilegogoro canal in Surulere around 8:30 a.m. on June 23.

”She was buried by the community members beside the canal at Onilegogoro in Surulere,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application