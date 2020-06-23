Man in court for allegedly having sex with pig

Related News

A 22- year-old man, Ayokunbi Olaniyi, on Tuesday appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly having sex with a pig.

The police charged Mr Olaniyi, who resides in Eleti–Odo area, Iwo Road, Ibadan, with one count of unnatural offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that on April 2, at about 4 p.m. at Elewi–Odo , Ibadan , the defendant allegedly had sex with a pig against the order of nature.

He alleged that the defendant worked in Adenike Taiwo’s pig farm in Elewi–Odo area, Ibadan.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II , Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Defence Counsel, Mumin Jimoh, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Mr Jimoh said the owner of the pig has forgiven the defendant.

Chief Magistrate Olaide Amzat said:” if the owner has forgiven the defendant, has God forgiven him or the pig forgiven him?”

“The law must take its course”.

Mr Amzat admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the matter until July 21, for hearing.

(NAN)