Buhari’s aide accuses APC leader of leading thugs to attack his house

Babafemi Ojudu, a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, has accused the Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ado-Ekiti local government area of Ekiti State of leading an attack by thugs on his residence.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr Ojudu said Sola Elesin led the thugs to attack his guard and broke into his Ado-Ekiti home on Monday.

He linked the attack to a rancour between himself and Mr Elesin over an interview in which he criticised the state governor, Kayode Fayemi.

“Fast forward to early June. I granted an interview criticizing the governor for running a single man government in our state and for underperforming. The next thing was pressure on my ward executive to remove me from the party.

“Of course they resisted, saying I have not done anything to warrant it. They are still at it arm-twisting the poor folks in the ward who unfortunately are my kinsmen.”

Narrating how the attack of Monday went, he said; “At 10.30 am, thugs led by the Ekiti State Vice Chairman of the party, Mr Sola Elesin, arrived at my house, assaulted my guard, broke the lock to the premises and dumped 13 bags of 25 KG rice. Like that really represented what was given to an entire state in March.”

He said the invasion was recorded by the assailants and celebrated on social media.

The former senator further accused the governor of not wading into the issue which had been reported.

“We got intelligence about this yesterday, and put the story out hoping they will be dissuaded. Alas, they were not! Is this what has become of our state under Governor Fayemi? A state where a contest of ideas must descend into a contest of foolery?” he asked.

He said his aides in Ado Ekiti had reported the incident to the police and made statements.

‘Ojudu running down APC’

APC director of media and publicity in the state, Sam Oluwalana, in his reaction, said Mr Ojudu is ‘running down’ the party with his actions.

“He’s supposed to be a statesman but his action is running down the party. Nobody is after him,” Mr Oluwalana told our reporter in a telephone interview.

Although he said he could not confirm the veracity of the information circulated by the presidential aide, Mr Oluwalana gave another version of the story.

“What we heard is that some APC supporters were the ones who went to his house. He accused these people of being hungry and they felt insulted.”

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get the comments of Sunday Abutu, the police spokesperson in the state, as his telephone could not be reached when contacted by our reporter.