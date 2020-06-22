Ondo deputy governor’s defection, a boost for PDP – Secondus

Related News

Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Chairman Uche Secondus says the defection of Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi of Ondo State to PDP is a boost for the party.

Mr Secondus made the remark while welcoming Mr Ajayi to the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC) at its secretariat on Monday in Akure, the state capital.

He said Mr Ajayi’s defection to the PDP would be a blessing for the party in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

He said his visit to the state was not to endorse any particular candidate, but to show support for all the aspirants.

Mr Secondus urged the Inspector-General of Police to look into the incident at the weekend where Mr Ajayi was allegedly prevented from moving his personal belongings out of the government house in Akure.

“What has happened in Ondo State is an eye-opener to all.

“Security agents should do their job. We are going to organise, transparent and free primary in the state.

“People that cannot be bribed will come and do the primary process in the state.

”I assure you of equal right to vote and be voted for.

“Our coming is not an endorsement of any particular candidate,” the national chairman said.

He used the opportunity to welcome those that had defected with the deputy governor and those that could not be present, due to the social distancing rule to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, said Ondo State was ripe for harvest for PDP in the coming election with the defection of the deputy governor.

Earlier, Mr Ajayi said that he knew the rules of the party, having contested on the party’s platform more than four times.

He also promised to adhere to the rules and constitution of the party.

“Our exit from the APC will give PDP victory in Ondo State.

“I have contested more than four times on the platform of PDP; we have come back to add value to the party,” Mr Ajayi said.

(NAN)