Couple found dead in Lagos apartment

The police in Lagos have recovered the bodies of a couple at their residence in the Ilasan area of the state. The man was suspected to have killed himself and his partner.

The couple, identified as Olamide Alli, 25, and Chris Ndukwe, 39, were found dead in the man’s residence at Road 5, House 16a, Victory Point Estate, Ilasan.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in a statement that while the woman was found in the pool of her blood, the man had whitish substance foaming in his mouth.

The circumstances surrounding the murder and suicide are yet to be unraveled.

“Ilasan Police Station received information that a couple identified as Olamide Alli ‘f’ 25 years old and Chris Ndukwe ‘m’ 39 years old were found dead in the man’s residence at road 5, House 16a, Victory Point Estate, Ilasan.

“A team of homicide detectives was deployed to the scene and the crime scene was preserved for forensic analysis. The woman was found laying in the pool of her blood with deep cuts on her head. The man’s mouth was foaming with whitish substance.

“It is alleged that the man stabbed the woman to death with kitchen knives and thereafter drank a poisonous substance suspected to be snipper insecticide.

“Two blood-stained kitchen knives, two empty bottles of the poisonous substances, three empty cans of red bull energy drink and a plier were recovered from the scene,” Mr Elkana said in the statement.

The deputy superintendent of police further said that information gathered from some family members revealed that the couple who were in a relationship for over seven years, though not married, have two boys, ages seven and three.

The relationship is described as complicated, as they were on and off over the years. While the man lives in Victory Point Estate Ilasan, the woman lives in Ogba, he said.

“The woman is said to have visited the man alongside her 22 years old sister, a night before the incident, on his invitation. Her sister was the first to have noticed that the couples were dead and raised alarm. In her statement, she was woken up by a loud music from the room where the corpses were found, as herself and the kids slept in a different room,” he said.

The police said it was not yet clear what might have triggered the murder, but the two corpses were removed and deposited in a public mortuary for autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the case, investigation is ongoing, Mr Elkana said.