Ondo 2020: Police report armed attack at political meeting

Some hoodlums on Sunday evening reportedly attacked the supporters of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, during a meeting in his hometown, Igboroko, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected political thugs stormed the venue of the meeting shooting sporadically and also destroyed vehicles branded with the inscription “Akeredolu for second term.”

One of Mr Akeredolu’s supporters who witnessed the attack, Ramoni Ayeni, said the meeting was aimed at strengthening support for the governor’s second term bid under the banner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The thugs were more than 20. They came with guns and started shooting sporadically at us and some people were hit by stray bullets,” he alleged.

He said the incident disrupted the meeting as people ran for their lives.

“Vehicles with Akeredolu brand for the second term were destroyed with weapons such as guns, axes, and cutlasses. Those injured with bullets have been taken to hospital,” he said.

The state police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Monday afternoon. He, however, said no life was lost.

“No one has been arrested yet for the attack but we’ve started an investigation into the matter,” the police spokesperson said.