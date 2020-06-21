Osun confirms death of coronavirus patient

Osun_State_map
Osun State map

The Osun State Government has confirmed the death of a coronavirus patient as the state recorded six new cases on Sunday.

The deceased was a returnee from Ibadan, whose spouse lives in Owode-Ede. He died on Saturday before the result of his test was announced.

According to the state commissioner for health, Rafiu Isamotu, the patient is one of the six cases confirmed on Sunday indicating his test result was confirmed after his death.

Speaking on the other five patients, he said three had contact with the Osun-based Indian whose status was confirmed last Friday.

They are domestic staff of the India national. In addition, the other two cases also had contact with the state’s previous cases, he said.

He said the remains of the deceased returnee who had underlying ailment had been buried in Osun by the family and that the Surveillance Unit of the state’s COVID-19 team is already lining up contacts for tracing.

“From our findings, the late patient was receiving treatment in Lagos, but when he got to Ibadan, where the mother lives, he was advised to turn to Osun for medical help. According to the family, Osun has been trying its best in managing Covid-19 cases. Unfortunately, we lost the patient even before we could admit him into our medical facility.”

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Sunday, June 21, is 11,” his statement read.

Osun has now recorded 60 coronavirus cases, out of which 44 had been successfully treated and discharged while five deaths have been recorded.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application