Osun confirms death of coronavirus patient

The Osun State Government has confirmed the death of a coronavirus patient as the state recorded six new cases on Sunday.

The deceased was a returnee from Ibadan, whose spouse lives in Owode-Ede. He died on Saturday before the result of his test was announced.

According to the state commissioner for health, Rafiu Isamotu, the patient is one of the six cases confirmed on Sunday indicating his test result was confirmed after his death.

Speaking on the other five patients, he said three had contact with the Osun-based Indian whose status was confirmed last Friday.

They are domestic staff of the India national. In addition, the other two cases also had contact with the state’s previous cases, he said.

He said the remains of the deceased returnee who had underlying ailment had been buried in Osun by the family and that the Surveillance Unit of the state’s COVID-19 team is already lining up contacts for tracing.

“From our findings, the late patient was receiving treatment in Lagos, but when he got to Ibadan, where the mother lives, he was advised to turn to Osun for medical help. According to the family, Osun has been trying its best in managing Covid-19 cases. Unfortunately, we lost the patient even before we could admit him into our medical facility.”

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Sunday, June 21, is 11,” his statement read.

Osun has now recorded 60 coronavirus cases, out of which 44 had been successfully treated and discharged while five deaths have been recorded.