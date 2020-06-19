COVID-19: Osun discharges four patients, records new cases

The Osun State Government on Friday said it had discharged four Coronavirus patients from its isolation centre in Osogbo.

The State Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, in a statement in Osogbo, also said the state recorded four new cases.

Mr Isamotu said one of the four new cases was a medical personnel.

The commissioner also said another of the new patients was an Osun-based India national, who has been in the state since January.

He, however, said the patient received visitors from Kano and Lagos states in recent times.

The commissioner said the other two cases had contact with previous cases in the state.

“We had six active cases in the state and of the six, we successfully treated and discharged four.

“But we recorded one new case on Thursday and by today, Friday, we recorded three new cases, bringing our total active cases to six,” Mr Isamotu said

According to the commissioner, out of the 54 cases confirmed, the state has successfully treated and discharged 44 patients, while four deaths have been recorded.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

