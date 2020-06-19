Oyetola appoints campaign DG as SUBEB chairman

Related News

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has appointed the Director-General of his campaign, Ajibola Famurewa, as the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

He made the announcement in a statement sent to journalists in Osogbo on Thursday evening by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan.

Mr Famurewa led Ilerioluwa Campaign Organisation, the platform that produced Mr Oyetola first as a candidate and later as governor.

The appointment came as shock to some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) rooting for Fatai Kolawole – the former permanent secretary of the board who also showed interest in the position.

Mr Famurewa is a former lawmaker at the house of representatives but lost the Osun East senatorial position in 2019.

Others on the board appointed by Mr Oyetola are: Moshood Adekunle Oluawo, Commissioner, Technical; a former State lawmaker, Amos Akindiya, Commissioner, Services; Ayo Olajolo, member representing Osun East Senatorial District, and Rafiu Olaide Fatoki, member representing Osun West Senatorial District.

The governor further said the appointments, which take immediate effect, is in line with his government’s commitment to deliver qualitative basic education to her people.

Mr Famurewa is a registered engineer, fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and two-term member of the House of Representatives. He was a member of the house committee on basic education.