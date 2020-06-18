Flood sweeps away four-year old in Lagos

Ikeja Along: Lagos residents battle flood after heavy downpour [PHOTO CREDIT: Premium Times]
Ikeja Along: Lagos residents battle flood after heavy downpour [PHOTO CREDIT: Premium Times]

A four-year old girl identified as Azeezat was swept away by flood in the early hours of Thursday, an official source confirmed.

The incident happened at 33, Fashola Street, Orile Agege, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said.

The little girl alongside her family was trying to escape flood at their residence when she reportedly missed her steps and fell into a ditch covered by water.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of LASEMA, said a distress call was received about the flood incident at the address at about 10:30a.m and a joint effort with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was ongoing.

“Upon arrival of the LRT at the incident scene in the company of NEMA officials, it was gathered from residents that a four-year old girl named “Azeezat” fell into a flooded big ditch/gutter while escaping to safety with her family in the wee hour of the night after their compound was submerged by flood.”

Mr Okunbor said a post disaster assessment was carried out by LASEMA and NEMA and it observed that;

-Three streets were affected by the heavy rainfall/flood. (Igbayiola Street, Fashola Street, and Egbatedo Street)

-There are barriers blocking the drainage channels in the affected areas leading to the canals at Aboru, Arugbanla and Iyana ipaja which could have also caused the flood from flowing away.

Efforts were still ongoing to recover the body of the victim, Mr Okunbor said..

Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator of NEMA, enjoined residents of Lagos State to look out for the body of the four-year old girl.

“Expectedly, the floodwater from Fashola Street runs through Aboru; Iyana Ipaja; Command in Lagos State; cross to Ota in Ogun State but end up at Agbara where the canal will discharge into the sea.

READ ALSO: Lagos residents battle flood after downpour

“NEMA and LASEMA have put resources together in recovery operations as soon as a distressed alert was received but the body has not been recovered.

“This necessitated the call on the people in these areas with credible information on the recovery of the body to call the attention of the emergency/security Agency in their area if they notice the body,” Mr Farinloye said in a statement.

He added that search and recovery efforts for the body of were still ongoing.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application