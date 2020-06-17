NBA, NUT, lawmaker fault Makinde’s plan to re-open Oyo schools

Related News

The unions of teachers, lawyers and a senator on Wednesday faulted the decision of the Oyo State government under the leadership of Seyi Makinde, to re-open schools in the state.

The schools were shut due to the coronavirus that is ravaging the world.

The state had on Monday further relaxed the coronavirus curfew in the state and also asked final year students in schools to resume on June 29.

Taiwo Adisa, who is the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement said Mr Makinde had approved that the new curfew in the state would now run from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The statement said, “Decisions reached include the resumption of classes for Primary Six, JSS3 and SS3 students from Monday, June 29; resumption of work by all categories of workers at the state secretariat from June 22; opening up of mosques and churches, which are to operate at 25 per cent capacity; and the decision to limit public gathering to not more than 25 persons.

“The schools are to observe the COVID-19 protocols as released by the task force, ensure that stations for washing of hands are provided in all schools, while all students are to compulsorily wear face masks.”

Opposition

But, a senator representing Oyo Central District, Teslim Folarin; the Nigeria Bar Association and Nigeria Union of Teachers in the state have faulted the decision of the Governor to re-open the schools.

Mr Folarin in a statement he personally signed and made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday described the decision as wrong.

He appealed to Mr Makinde to reconsider his decision.

“As a stakeholder in Oyo State, I feel compelled to offer advice on the decision of the State government to re-open our schools for certain classes of pupils,” he said. “The absolute priority of any government is to safeguard lives and properties and the decision to reopen schools to any age group at this time in Oyo State, goes against that.”

“Hours after the announcement to reopen schools, the State Governor, through his official twitter handle, informed the world of 68 more (daily) positive cases of covid 19. This is one of the highest recorded daily cases of COVID-19 in Oyo State.

“As a citizen of Oyo State, I am appealing to the State government to reconsider its decision on reopening of schools and not subject our children to undue exposure to the deadly virus. Our schools can reopen once our State shows a decline in positive cases,” he added.

The NBA in its contribution appealed to Mr Makinde to rescind the decision.

The association in a statement signed by Oluwole Akintayo (Chairman) and Akeem Okelola (Secretary) warned the Governor “that only children who are alive and in sound health can sit and pass examinations.”

“As at today, Oyo State has recorded 575 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 242 recoveries and 7 deaths,” it said. “We sympathise with the bereaved and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are infected. We must state that the comparatively low figures above are due to the mercy of God and are direct consequences of the proactive steps taken by the State Government to curb the spread of the deadly disease.”

“We commend the state government under the leadership of our Governor, His Excellency, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, FNSE on the efforts put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The new directive for resumption of pupils in final classes in primary, junior secondary and senior secondary schools is predicated on the assumption that in the next two weeks Covid-19 would have been eliminated or reduced to the barest level. This may be a very ambitious expectation.

“Despite the efforts put in place by the government, particularly the protocols regarding social distancing and use of face mask, majority of our citizens do not adhere to these protocols. Even our transporters ignore safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It is our considered view that opening our schools at this time may create a veritable avenue for community spread of this infectious disease.

“In our humble opinion, only children who are alive and in sound health can sit and pass examinations. It is only through these healthy children the investment of government and parents and guardians will not be wasted.

“We therefore appeal to the Government of Oyo State under the dynamic leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde to rescind the decision to reopen schools. We are assured of a decision in the best interest of children.”

Meanwhile, the NUT Chairman, Samson Adedoyin, said the directive to re-open schools was contrary to the stance of the federal government.

Mr Adesoyin said, “The directive to open schools for pupils in Primary Six, Students in JSS 3 and SSS 3 called (calls) for caution as it is contrary to that of the National Committee on COVID-19 which directed that all educational institutions must remain closed for now.”

“NUT will continue to monitor the situation before June 29 and make a formal position known on it,” he said.