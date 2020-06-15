Coronavirus: Lagos govt issues reopening certification for social clubs, others

Related News

The Lagos State Government has commenced the issuance of compliance certificates to verified social centres and clubs across the state in a bid to fully reopen the state’s economy.

In a release by the Lagos State Safety Commission on Monday, social centres and clubs with mechanisms to abide by health regulations to control the spread of COVID-19 have been issued ‘Provisional Safety Compliance Certificates.’

Lanre Mojola, the Director-General of the safety commission, said the agency was conducting physical verification of social clubs in the state and some had been certified given their level of compliance and readiness to reopen.

During the physical verification exercise led by Mr Mojola, the following clubs were visited and accessed; The Ikoyi Club, The Lagos Motor Boat Club, The Lagos Polo Club, The Ikeja Country Club, The Ikeja Golf Club,The Lagos Jetski Club, The Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, The Yoruba Tennis Club, and Ikeja Gold Club, amongst others.

“The Director-General commended the level of compliance and readiness to open some of these clubs. He admonished them on the need to maintain social distancing and proper hygiene across these facilities.

“He declared that the Commission has started issuing Provisional Safety Compliance Certificates to social clubs that have registered and have had their locations verified,” the statement contained.

Adewumi Okoh, the spokesperson of the agency, said the exercise is ongoing and more social clubs, bars, night clubs, betting shops, event centres and other businesses in the state will be assessed and certification issued.

Mr Mojola further disclosed that while a number of businesses in the state are complying with the register to open initiative, some are yet to comply.

He urged all social and event, betting centres, bars, night clubs, gaming arcades, casinos and all the businesses captured under the Register to Open Initiative to do so in earnest to allow the verification process take place.

“He sounded a note of warning to centres that have completed their registrations and have had their centres verified that they are NOT allowed to open until an announcement is made by Mr. Governor on the supposed open date for the different social centres.

“He appealed that the only way to flatten the curve of Covid-19 pandemic is through collective effort with all Stakeholders.”

The safety commission opened up its portal for registration of religious centres and other businesses across the state on June 4.

Mr Mojola urged all businesses to cooperate with the government by adhering to the safety guidelines.