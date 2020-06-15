Ten things to know about late senator Bayo Osinowo

Related News

Adebayo Oshinowo, the senator representing Lagos East in the National Assembly, died on Monday in Lagos, from a yet-to-be disclosed ailment.

Here are ten things you need to know about him.

1. He was a native of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

2. He was the Ogun State Youth Chairman of the National Party of Nigeria in the Second Republic, in 1979.

3. He was a four-term lawmaker (from 2003 – 2019) representing Kosofe Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

4. He served as chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Housing for 11 years.

5. He held a Diploma in Building Technology at the Instituto per Geometri, Rome, Italy. He also studied Italian Language.

6. He also held a Masters Degree in Mass Communication from the Urbaniana University in Rome, Italy,

7. He was married with three children, two of them medical doctors.

8. To emerge as the Lagos East senatorial zone candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the party’s primaries in 2019, he polled 247,743 votes to defeat the incumbent senator, Gbenga Ashafa, who got 20,385 votes.

9. He was more popularly known as Pepper or Pepperito. He was also known as Unifier and Stabiliser.

10. He was first nicknamed Pepper Eyes while in secondary school due to his red eyeballs. It was later shortened to Pepper.