Two months after Abule Ado pipeline fire, victims get relief materials

The federal government, on Sunday, distributed relief materials to 392 households affected by the March 15 pipeline explosion at Abule Ado in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The relief materials were distributed on behalf of the government by the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammadu Muhammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed include 562 bags of 12.5kg Rice, 562 bags of 25kg beans, 56 kegs of 20L vegetable oil, 28 bags of 20kg salt, 90 cartons of seasoning and 94 cartons of tin tomatoes.

Also presented were 1,124 pieces of blankets, 1,124 pieces of nylon mats, 1,124 pieces of bath towels, 1,124 pieces of wax prints and 1,124 pieces of mosquito nets.

Other items are 600 pieces of children’s clothing, 200 pieces of men’s clothing, 300 pieces of women’s clothing, 281 cartons of detergent and 281 cartons of toilet soap.

Mr Muhammed, represented by Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, NEMA, South West Zone, said President Muhammadu Buhari was deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident.

“I bring with me the message of commiseration from the president to the affected persons over the losses, pains and trauma caused as a result of the unfortunate incident.

“He appreciates the perseverance, patience and endurance since the occurrence of the incident,” Mr Muhammed said.

He said the exercise was in fulfilment of the government’s promise to bring succour to the affected people during the visit of Sadiyah Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Mr Muhammed said the door to door distribution was carried out after a thorough enumeration exercise of the beneficiaries by NEMA officials.

He, therefore, appealed to them to make judicious use of the materials to ameliorate the plight of their families.

Responding to the development, Jimoh Agbebeji, Baale of Shoba Town, commended the federal government for keeping its pledge to assist the community.

He said: “This distribution of relief materials is being done in respect of the explosion we witnessed here in this community.

“We appreciate NEMA for the transparency in sharing the items and the community members also for their orderly conduct.”

Also, Omonijo Oluwagbemiga, Chairman, Community Development Association, Shoba Town, said several efforts were being made to rebuild the community almost three months after the fire disaster.

Mr Oluwagbemiga said the Lagos State Government had earlier given financial support to the families of the bereaved.

He said that the donated items would assist them in meeting some immediate needs of their families.

One of the survivors, Damilola Oyerinde, while thanking the government for the gesture, appealed for financial assistance to enable her settle her hospital bills.

She said: “I thank God that I survived the incident. Glass entered my eyes.

“My daughter was there. My mum was there and I was taken to the Navy hospital.

“Unfortunately, government has not done anything about my hospital bill.

“I am appealing for assistance but I am happy that I am alive because so many people died.

“I am also happy for this distribution because it will affect many people positively and not just me.

“So, I say a big thank you to Mr President and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

(NAN)