Contractors responsible for Lagos streets sweepers’ upkeep- LAWMA

The contractors who engaged the road sweepers across Lagos metropolis are responsible for their upkeeps, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has said.

Ibrahim Odumboni, the Acting Managing Director of LAWMA, made the clarification on Saturday in Lagos.

Mr Odumboni was reacting to the recent protests by some of the street sweepers over non-payment of their monthly salaries and general welfare.

He said the agency was ensuring that the government of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu achieved its aim of cleaner Lagos.

The people saddled with tidying up the roads in the state work under some of the harshest conditions, a PREMIUM TIMES’ report in February showed.

The acting managing director said the sweepers were engaged by contractors and they should be responsible for their upkeeps.

Mr Odumboni said, in spite of this, the state government prioritises the cleaners’ welfare and wellbeing, hence, they were given adequate care, supports and protection.

“LAWMA has made the April payments to our sweeping contractors for onward disbursement to their staff members.

”In addition, efforts are being made to ensure prompt release of subsequent payments, not only for May, but all future payments.

“The authority, and indeed the state government, appreciate the great work our workers are rendering, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic period.

“We, therefore, assure them that we will continue to pay optimal premium to their welfare.

“We appreciate everyone who has shown concern and understanding toward our efforts in ensuring a consistent and sustainable cleaner Lagos,” Mr Odumboni said. (NAN).