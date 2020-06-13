Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 90 more patients

Related News

Ninety more patients were discharged in Lagos on Friday following their recovery from coronavirus infection, an official said.

The state also recorded 229 new cases of the infection, bringing the total confirmed cases to 6,840.

Giving the update on its Twitter handle, the Lagos State Ministry of Health disclosed that the recovered patients include 30 females and 60 males.

This is the highest recovery to be recorded in the state, bringing the total discharged cases to 1,137.

“90 fully recovered COVID19 Lagos patients; 30 females & 60 males have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 28 from Onikan, 9 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 10 from Agidingbi, 5 from Gbagada, 2 from First Cardiology, 10 from Lekki and 26 from @LUTHofficial Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to COVID-19.

A total of 627 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 23 states of Nigeria, on Friday, with Lagos having the highest number, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

Lagos recorded 229 new cases on Friday, 345 cases on Thursday, and 170 cases on Wednesday.

As of Saturday, 88,432 tests have been done in Nigeria with 15,181 confirmed cases, 9,891 active cases, 4891 discharged cases and 399 deaths.

The number of active cases in Lagos State could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

The ministry of health urged citizens to adhere to the health guidelines such as physical distancing and proper washing of hands as the state continues to record successes in the battle against COVID-19.