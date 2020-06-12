Coronavirus: Recoveries exceed 1000 in Lagos

An Isolation centre in Lagos for COVID-19 patients [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]
Isolation centre at Landmark, Oniru, Lagos State [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]

Total recoveries from coronavirus infection in Lagos State rose to 1,047 on Friday, following the discharge of 22 patients.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health gave the update on its Twitter handle on Friday, saying the patients were discharged after they tested negative to the infection.

“22 fully recovered COVID19 Lagos patients; 6 females & 16 males were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 9 from Onikan, 2 from Gbagada, 1 from Agidingbi, 6 from Lekki, 1 from FCC and 3 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 1047,” the ministry wrote.

Lagos recorded 354 new cases on Thursday as the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria rose to 14,554.

Lagos has 6,611 confirmed cases, 1,047 recoveries and 67 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state and the number of patients at the isolation centres in the state were not disclosed as of the time of this report.

Residents were urged to continue practising physical distancing, good personal hygiene and use of face masks in public places.

Coronavirus factsheet

