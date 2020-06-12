Incessant Rape: Iwo monarch to distribute pepper spray to female residents

Related News

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has announced his readiness to distribute pepper spray to female residents in his town.

He disclosed that the effort is to curb incessant rape attacks as the pepper spray would be used as self-defence against rapists.

According to a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES and confirmed by the monarch’s press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the distribution is scheduled to come up on Monday, June 15.

“Interested females across the three locals of Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa are enjoined to converge at Oluwo’s palace on Monday by 10 am. There will be a brief enlightenment and training on its usage and protection against sexual assault,” the statement read in part.

This newspaper has reported several rape cases across Nigeria in the past few weeks, some leading to the death of the victims.

The Nigeria government on Tuesday through the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, pledged to take decisive action against rapists and also domesticate laws protecting rape victims.

Speaking on Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari in his Democracy Day address said: “I am particularly upset at recent incidents of rape, especially of very young girls. The Police are pursuing these cases with a view to bringing perpetrators of these heinous crimes to swift justice.”