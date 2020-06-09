Lagos APC bans Justice Forum, Mandate Group, others

APC Secretariat
APC Secretariat (Photo Credit: Saharareporters)

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) has announced the dissolution of all political groups within the All Progressives Party (APC) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 27-member GAC, the highest decision-making organ of the party in the state, announced the dissolution on Tuesday after a meeting in Lagos.

The state APC Chairman and member of GAC, Tunde Balogun, who confirmed the decision to NAN on the telephone, said the move was to strengthen the unity within the party.

“Yes, it is true; all groups have been dissolved. The decision was taken this afternoon (Tuesday). You are a member of APC and nothing more.

“No more groups within the party. We are all one under the APC,” he said.

Mr Balogun explained that influential groups within the party, such as the Justice Forum (JF) and the Mandate Group (MG) were also affected by the ban.

The party chairman, however, declined comment on whether the development had to do with any rivalry between JF, said to be controlled by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and MG, populated by the core loyalists of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application