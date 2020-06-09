Lagos APC bans Justice Forum, Mandate Group, others

Related News

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) has announced the dissolution of all political groups within the All Progressives Party (APC) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 27-member GAC, the highest decision-making organ of the party in the state, announced the dissolution on Tuesday after a meeting in Lagos.

The state APC Chairman and member of GAC, Tunde Balogun, who confirmed the decision to NAN on the telephone, said the move was to strengthen the unity within the party.

“Yes, it is true; all groups have been dissolved. The decision was taken this afternoon (Tuesday). You are a member of APC and nothing more.

“No more groups within the party. We are all one under the APC,” he said.

Mr Balogun explained that influential groups within the party, such as the Justice Forum (JF) and the Mandate Group (MG) were also affected by the ban.

The party chairman, however, declined comment on whether the development had to do with any rivalry between JF, said to be controlled by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and MG, populated by the core loyalists of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

(NAN)