Man arraigned for allegedly raping physically challenged girl

A 35-year-old man, Oluwafemi Kehinde, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly raping a physically challenged girl (name withheld).

Mr Kehinde is facing a count charge of raping.

The prosecutor, E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at his residence at about 10.30 p.m. on February 12.

Mr Adaraloye, an inspector, said the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of the complainant, by using his manhood to caress her private part, knowing fully well that she is a physically challenged person.

He said that the offence contravened Section 360 of the Criminal Code Vol.1, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, granted the him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs Adeyemi also ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until June 19 for trial. (NAN)