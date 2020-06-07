Kashamu wants me jailed on trumped- up charges – PDP Chieftain

Related News

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Niyi Osoba, has accused a former senator and leader of the party, Buruji Kahamu, of trying to send him to jail on trumped- up charges.

Mr Osoba cried out on Sunday over his arraignment on Wednesday at a magistrate court in Ijebu-Ode.

In a swift response, however, Mr Kashamu said his partyman was only appealing to public sentiments after staying two days in police custody having failed to meet his bail conditions following his arraignment in court for alleged threat to life, felony and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

Mr Kashamu, in a statement by his media aide, Austin Oniyokor, said he had reported Mr Osoba to the police.

In his own account of the incident, Mr Osoba said the former senator and his media aide, Mr Oniyokor, fabricated falsehood against him in their complaint to the police which led to his arraignment.

“Our arraignment at the Magistrate Court, Ijebu Ode, on Wednesday, 3rd of June, 2020 and caused by Senator Buruji Kashamu and Mr Austin Oniyokor, on trump up charges vis a vis conspiracy, defamation, threat to life and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace, are concortions, fabrications and absolute falsehood,” he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Mr Osoba, who is a former Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Ogun State, accused Mr Kashamu of a ploy to cow, intimidate, seal his lips, suppress, oppress him and a grand design to use alleged questionable wealth to mete out injustice to him.

The PDP is divided in Ogun State with Mr Kashamu one of the principal players in the crisis. The national leadership of the party last year sanctioned him but he went to court and got the sanction removed, following which he stood as the governorship candidate of the party in the state at the general elections last year.

Alluding to the crisis, Mr Osoba, who also ran for the House of Representatives on the ticket of the party last year, said:

“The national leadership of PDP must remain resolute and united, in thoughts and vision, more than ever before to do all that are required to salvage this party in Ogun state by constitutionally removing the cankerworm and foreign body that is impeding our freedom, growth, unity and ascendance to the seat of governance of the State. This is a task that must be done.

“If any moneybags thinks he can manipulate the court to convict me on trumped-up charges, he is mistaken. Many human rights activists, nationalists, labour leaders and political activists have suffered terribly including unjust arrest, detention, conviction and jail sentences for wanton charges but later triumphed and later vindicated. No amount of victimisation can change my principle,” Mr Osoba said.

In his response, Mr Kasahamu said, “the epistle is no more than an argumentum ad passiones (an appeal to sentiments or emotions) after his two days remand in police custody following his inability to meet the very liberal bail terms given to him and his attack dog, Lukman Ejalonibu, by a Magistrate’s Court in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

“We cited a few examples of his acts which pointed to the fact that he lacks the ‘integrity and pedigree’ that he always seeks to flaunt.

“As expected, they were granted bail. But, they were unable to meet the bail conditions. That was why they were remanded in police custody for two days until Friday when they were released after meeting their bail conditions,” Mr Kashamu said.