Two relatives of coronavirus patient test positive – Official

Two relatives of a patient battling with coronavirus have tested positive for the virus in Osun, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The duo are the cases confirmed by the commissioner for health in the state, Rafiu Isamotu, on Friday.

They are relatives of an earlier confirmed case from Ikire, in Irewole local government of the state.

“We have recorded two new cases bringing the number of active cases in the state to nine. The two patients are relatives of a patient from Ikire, Irewole local government area of the state.”

The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Osun to 49.

While 36 patients have been treated and discharged, the state has recorded four deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“As of today, we have recorded a total of 49 confirmed cases out of which 36 patients had been successful treated and subsequently discharged from our facilities, leaving us with nine active cases,” the commissioner said in a statement late Friday.