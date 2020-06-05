25-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping septuagenarian

Related News

A 25-year-old man, Wasiu Bankole, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman in the Ijoko area of Sango Ota.

The command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this on Thursday.

He said the arrest followed a report by the victim who said the suspect stormed her room while she was asleep and forcefully raped her.

Mr Oyeyemi said the victim claimed the incident occurred on June 2 at Abule Lemode area of Ijoko at about 8 p.m.

”She said the suspect suddenly broke into her room, held her down and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her against her consent,” the official said.

The victim stated further that ”one of her neighbours who heard her screaming came to rescue her by using a stick to hit the suspect after which he jumped off her and ran away leaving his clothes, shoe and torchlight inside her room.”

”Upon the report, the DPO, Agbado division, SP Kuranga Yero dispatched his detectives to look for the suspect and bring him to justice. The detectives succeeded in getting him arrested 24 hours after and brought him to the station,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesman said, ”on interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime but claimed to have acted under the influence of alcohol”.

He said the victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department.