Coronavirus: Oyetola relaxes curfew, asks workers to resume in Osun

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has relaxed the curfew in the state as part of efforts toward reopening of the economy.

The total lockdown earlier imposed on the state from Friday to Sunday has now been eased for the next 14 days in the first instance. The new curfew will now be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Before now, Mr Oyetola had ordered reopening of worship centres, but insisted that adherents of the two religions would only enjoy one hour of worship each on Fridays and Sundays respectively.

According to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the governor’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, late Thursday night, the state’s boundaries remain closed.

“As you are all aware, the federal government few days ago lifted the ban on religious activities in the country. We have, therefore, lifted ours too after our meeting with religious leaders on Wednesday with specific guidelines.

“In furtherance to that, we have also further relaxed our curfew, as part of measures for the gradual reopening of our economy.

“Notwithstanding the easing of the lockdown, the ban on political, public, religious and any kind of gatherings under whatever guise remains in force.”

The adherence to guidelines according to the governor is imperative “so that the state does not lose the gains it has so far recorded in the fight against coronavirus in Osun”.

Mr Oyetola also asked workers to resume.

“Civil servants on level 7 and above should go to work within normal office hours, while each department should work out and alternate working hours for workers on grade levels 1 to 6.”

He enjoined citizens to cooperate with government in the fight against the virus.