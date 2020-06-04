Coronavirus: Recoveries Exceed 900 in Lagos

Related News

﻿Discharged cases from coronavirus infection in Lagos rose to 928 on Wednesday as 20 additional patients were discharged from the state’s isolation centres.

Giving the update on its Twitter handle on Wednesday, the Lagos Ministry of Health disclosed that the patients tested negative to the infection and were reunited with the society.

“20 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 6 females & 14 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 11 from Gbagada, 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 1 from Agidingbi Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 928, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos now,” the ministry wrote.

Lagos also recorded 163 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 5,440. A total of 67 deaths have been recorded from the infection in the state.

Total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria hit 11,166 on Wednesday after 348 new cases were confirmed.

While 3,329 patients have recovered from the infection so far, 315 deaths have been recorded.

Residents are urged to continue practising physical distancing, frequent washing of hands and use of face masks in public places.