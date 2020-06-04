Coronavirus: Churches, mosques, businesses in Lagos to register before reopening – Official

Lagos state on map
Lagos state on map

The Lagos State Safety Commission, on Wednesday, said it has commenced the registration of religious centres, social centres and other private enterprises that were shut down by the state government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The registration is in line with the full reopening of the economy, the safety commission said in a press statement.

Lanre Mojola, the Director-General of the commission, said the registration is in line with the directive of the state government to fully reopen the economy.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, earlier said that the state is moving to fully reopen its economy and this will be done through the “Register-to-open” initiative.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said government agencies including the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) would assess the level of readiness of businesses and duly register them before they are allowed to operate.

“In the coming days, we will be starting what we call Register-to-Open, which means all players in the restaurant business, event centres, entertainment, malls and cinemas will go through a form of re-registration and space management.

“There is a regulation that will be introduced to supervise this move.

“We will be coming to their facilities to assess their level of readiness for a future opening, ” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

Following the directive of the state governor, the safety commission said on Wednesday that it has started the e-registration in view of the Register-To-Open initiative of the Lagos State Government, targeted at gradual reopening of the economy amidst the pandemic.

Businesses that can go through the re-registration procedure include religious centres, event centres, bars, night clubs, cinemas, spas, gyms, and restaurants.

“Further to the directive of Mr Governor with respect to the Register to Open initiative of Lagos State Government, we hereby confirm that all Religious and Social centers(Social Clubs, Event Centres, Restaurants, Bars, Night Clubs, Spas, Cinemas and Gyms) within the State can commence the registration process on the designated portal,” the statement reads.

Mr Mojola urged business in the state to comply and provide all the required information for the full reopening of businesses. Registration is ongoing through Lagos safety commission’s portal.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application