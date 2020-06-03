Suspected ritualists kill grandmother, remove vital organs

Nigerian Police officers on duty [Photo credit: Today.ng]
Nigerian Police officers on duty [Photo credit: Today.ng]

The police command in Ekiti on Wednesday confirmed the gruesome killing of a 78-year-old grandmother and widow by persons suspected to be ritualists, in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government.

The command’s public relations officer, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, described it as “unfortunate and mysterious”.

Mr Abutu said investigation had begun into the case and that the Criminal Investigation Department, had been directed to take over the case.

He added that the corpse of the deceased had since been recovered, and deposited in the morgue of the State Specialist Hospital in Ikere Ekiti.

Concerned local sources had earlier told reporters that the victim, Sabianah Aranilewa, was not only killed, her blood was drained and vital organs were removed by suspected rituals.

Also confirming the reports, the deceased’s son, Eyitope Aranilewa, said his mother went missing on Friday, May 29, around 6: 45 a.m. while washing clothes at her residence along Moshood road, Odo-Oja area of Ikere-Ekiti.

He said his mother’s friend referred to as Mrs Ojolo, first raised the alarm and organised a search party, but efforts to find her were unsuccessful until 4 p.m. when her corpse was found inside a stream with her throat slit and other vital organs removed.

He said, “On that fateful day I got a distress call that my mother was missing.

“It was my mother’s friend, Mrs Ojolo, who resides within a short distance from her shop that raised the alarm when she did not see her in the shop

“The matter was immediately reported at the police station, but it was not long that information came that her body had been located at a place not far from the home.

“She was slaughtered like a goat and the corpse dumped in a shallow stream, flowing through the back of her home,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application