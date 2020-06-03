COVID-19: BUA donates N200 million, five ambulances to Lagos

Related News

The Lagos State COVID-19 response team has received a contribution of five ambulances from BUA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading foods and infrastructure conglomerate.

Lagos, Nigeria’s business hub, has the highest record of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The donation was in addition to a cash sum of N200 million earlier donated to the Lagos State Government by the foundation.

The Group Chief Operating Officer, BUA Group, Chimaobi Madukwe, while presenting the COVID-19 response ambulances and cheque to the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, commended the effort of the Lagos State Government in curbing the effects of the virus.

Mr Madukwe also added that BUA will continue to support various effort across Nigeria to stop the virus.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we felt a responsibility to support the state government and the people during these times.

“We are proud to be associated with the Lagos State government in this fight against the coronavirus. We are keen on contributing our quota where needed to end the pandemic and these ambulances are to ensure the people of Lagos state get the best medical attention.

Chimaobi Madukwe, Representative of BUA Foundation and Group Chief Operating Officer, BUA Group and Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos State inspecting the 5 ambulances donated in addition to the N200 Million cash to Lagos State COVID-19 Response.

“We are working tirelessly with various stakeholders to further identify places where help is needed and had since set aside a grant in addition to this cash donation and 5 ambulances from which some projects are being carried out”.

Receiving the donations on behalf of the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who described the donation as critical to the COVID-19 fight, thanked the foundation and the BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the gesture.

She said the contribution will strengthen the state’s response to the pandemic.