Buhari nominates Tella Rahmon Osun REC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sought the Senate’s approval of Tella Rahamon as the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Senate, last December, rejected the president’s nomination of Olalekan Raheem, for the same position.

Mr Raheem’s rejection was sequel to his revelation before the Senate Committee on INEC that he was an APC member and had contested for local government chairmanship in Osogbo, Osun State.

A day later, though, he backtracked, saying he no longer belonged to any political party, but the Senate held its ground.

Mr Raheem’s replacement, Tella Rahmon, is now subject to the screening by the Senate Committee on INEC.

Online footprints of Mr Rahmon show that he is a doctor of management science with a couple of researches under his belt at the National Open University, Oshogbo centre.

His first was in business management, while he had his M.Sc in banking and finance as he also teaches in the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, also in Osun.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari also submitted the name of James Kolo as a replacement for Daniel Kolo, whom he earlier nominated as a Kwara State Commissioner in the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Mr Buhari, in April, appointed Muheeda Dankaka as the chairperson of the Federal Character Commission, alongside 37 other members of the board, one of whom was Daniel Kolo.

Mr Lawan referred the two requests of the president to the relevant committees of the Senate for further legislative action.