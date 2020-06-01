COVID-19: Ekiti inaugurates 400-testing capacity mobile laboratory

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi during an inspection of facilities at the new 100-bed infectious Diseases Unit (isolation centre the treatment of covid-19 patients) in Ado Ekiti….on Monday
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi during an inspection of facilities at the new 100-bed infectious Diseases Unit (isolation centre the treatment of covid-19 patients) in Ado Ekiti….on Monday

The Ekiti State Government, on Monday, inaugurated a 400-testing capacity mobile laboratory to ease testing of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Governor Kayode Fayemi said this is part of steps to curtail further spread of the pandemic in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the laboratory, installed at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, was in partnership with 54gene, a company set up to provide genomic data for Africa.

This is coming barely a month after the government unveiled the state COVID-19 Response Hub, a Geographic Information System-based application, created to manage data on the pandemic in the state.

Speaking at the occasion, the governor said with the installation and inauguration of the laboratory, the state now had capacity to test up to 400 cases daily.

He said the laboratory was fully equipped with vital testing instruments and bio-safety materials, including an autoclave, bio-safety cabinet, centrifuge, heating blocks, vortexes, pipettes and PCR machines to support COVID-19 testing.

He said 54gene would also furnish the government with operational support and molecular scientists, with the necessary skills to handle the instruments in the mobile laboratory.

READ ALSO: Private lab begins COVID-19 testing in Anambra

Mr Fayemi said that the state would now be conducting tests in all the 16 local government areas to facilitate early detection of COVID-19 and ensure timely and adequate treatment of any infected person.

He said the laboratory would remain in the state, even after the pandemic might have abated and would be used as a fully-functional molecular laboratory.

This, according to him, will bolster the state’s molecular testing capabilities, adding the facility might be used by medical researchers and clinicians in the state in the event of future outbreak of any disease aside from coronavirus.

The laboratory was pioneered by 54gene, a health technology company accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which is already testing for COVID-19 in Lagos, Kano and Ogun states.

The initiative is also one of the interventions being facilitated by the state COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee, set up by the governor, to attract an effective support base and respond to the threats posed by the global pandemic.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application