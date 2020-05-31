Policeman goes berserk, shoots at colleagues, kills sergeant

Related News

A police officer in Lagos on Sunday morning went berserk and opened fire on his colleagues, after a disagreement ensued between them, leading to the death of a sergeant.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in a statement on Sunday evening that the police inspector has been arrested for his “unruly behaviour.”

According to Mr Elkana, the inspector, identified as Monday Gabriel, became violent on Sunday morning and started shooting at his colleagues sporadically, killing one Felix Okago, a sergeant, while others escaped without injuries.

In an attempt to escape, the officer took a patrol van and headed towards third mainland bridge, shooting as he was escaping. He was subsequently intercepted by officers at Bariga.

In a short video obtained by The Nation newspaper, the officer was speaking incoherently and alleging that some persons wanted to corrupt him and he should be allowed to go home.

It was also gathered that no fewer than 30 bullets were shot by the officer.

The police spokesperson said the officer had been taken to a police hospital to be examined for mental illness, while an in-depth investigation has commenced to review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“On 31/5/2020 at about 0430 hours, Area A Command received a distress call that one Inspector Monday Gabriel from No 21 Police Mobile Force Squadron Abuja, on Special duty in a Federal Government facility in Ikoyi Lagos, went berserk and started shooting sporadically.

“One Sergeant Felix Okago who was on Special duty with the Inspector, died from the gunshot injuries while others escaped unhurt.

“In an attempt to escape, he took a patrol van and headed towards third mainland bridge, shooting as he was escaping.

“He was intercepted by Policemen from Bariga Division along Akoka, disarmed and handcuffed. The rifle and vehicle were recovered.

“The corpse of the deceased Sergeant is deposited in the mortuary for autopsy while the Inspector is taken to Police Hospital for medical examination as he presented signs of mental depression,” Mr Elkana said.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation to take over the investigation.

The command deeply condoles with the family of the fallen colleague who paid the supreme price in service to his fatherland, the police said.