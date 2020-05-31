Ondo Governorship: Ex-PDP spokesperson joins race

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary in Ondo State, Banji Okunomo, has joined the state’s October 10 governorship race.

Mr Okunomo, while speaking with journalists in Okitipupa on Sunday, said that his quest for the governorship ambition was to improve the standard of living of the masses.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Okunomo on Saturday at the PDP Secretariat in Akure picked his ‘Expression of Interest Form’ in pursuit of his gubernatorial ambition

He promised to execute people-oriented programmes and make sure the masses became part of the decision making in piloting the affairs of the state.

“I want to assure the masses that their lives will improve better if I become the flagbearer of my party and eventually win the governorship election.

“I have picked the expression of interest form yesterday in Akure and I will also be the first to obtain the nomination form which will be advertised next week,” Mr Okunomo.said.

He, however, sought for the cooperation of the masses to ensure that he won the PDP primaries, as well as the state governorship election.

