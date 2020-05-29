Police arrest two officers for shooting teenager in Lagos

Asp Oguntoba Olamigoke
Asp Oguntoba Olamigoke

Two police officers have been arrested in Lagos for killing Tina Ezekwe, a 16-year old girl, at Iyana-Oworo area of Lagos, the police have said.

Theophilus Otobo, an Assistant Superintendent of Police and Oguntoba Olamigoke, a police Inspector attached to Bariga Police Station, were arrested for the shooting which led to the death of the teenager and the injury of an adult.

Ms Ezekwe, a senior secondary 2 student, was hit by a police bullet on Tuesday night and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She died two days later.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in a statement on Friday that the circumstances surrounding the shooting are yet to be determined but the officers involved are in custody.

Mr Elkana said two officers have been arrested in connection to the shooting and would be subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings. He added that another 35-year old man was injured as a result of the shooting and is presently at a hospital recovering.

“The incident happened on 26th May, 2020 at about 2245 hours. The said Police Officers fired shots from their pin down point along Berger by third mainland bridge, in a circumstances yet to be determined. One Musa Yakubu ‘m’ 35 years was injured at the point and a stray bullet hit Tina at Berger Yanaworu Bus stop,” the police said in a statement.

“The bullet pierced through the left upper side of her lap. She was rushed to hospital by a team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer. The battle to safe her life lasted for two days, she died on 28th May, 2020 at about 2129 hours while on admission. The second person is in stable condition.”

Inspector Theophilus Otobo
Inspector Theophilus Otobo

Mr Elkana added that if the arrested officers are found culpable, they would be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, condoled with the family and friends of the deceased teenager and called for calm.

READ ALSO: Lockdown: Police officer caught on camera extorting N40,000 from motorist

“The Commissioner of Police calls for calm and assures the family that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will face the full weight of the law. He reiterated his stance on zero tolerance for impunity,” the statement reads.

Mr Elkana said members of the public would be updated on the outcome of the investigation.

Outraged citizens

On Thursday, many Nigerians expressed outrage on social media over the shooting of the teenager, calling for justice for the deceased.

In a hashtag #JusticeforTina, many Twitter users called on the Nigerian Police Force to identify the ‘Trigger happy’ police officer and ensure that justice is served.

On Friday, a group, the Oworo Youth Forum, called for the immediate prosecution of the police officers.

“This death is one too many as the police have been responsible for the killings of countless innocent citizens and illegal extortion of young Nigerians,” the group said in a statement signed by Towolawi Jamiu.

“We want to make it categorically clear that this will not be one of those cases that will be swept under the carpet under the guise of orderly room trial and prosecution.

“We will engage and resist with everything we have within the ambit of the law to make sure justice is not beheaded.”

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application