One dead, eight injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway auto-crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State on Friday said that one person died while eight others sustained injuries in a multiple accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday.

The State Sector Commander of FRSC, Clement Oladele, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that the accident occurred around 10.25 am.

Mr Oladele explained that a DAF tanker without registration number heading toward Ibadan from Lagos lost control at Ishara Bridge, near Ogere, and rammed into two Madza buses marked BGD 229 XW and RUW 504 XA.

The Sector Commander said that 14 people were involved in the accident, adding that a male adult died while others sustained injuries.

“The corpse of the victim was deposited at Ipara Morgue,Ogun, while seven victims were taken to Victory Hospital,Ogere.

“The eighth survivor was taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for intensive treatment,” he said.

He implored motorists to drive cautiously and adhere strictly to the prescribed maximum speed limit of 50 km per hour at construction zones to avoid loss of lives and property.

(NAN)

