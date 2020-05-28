Coronavirus: Ogun unveils guidelines for ‘reopening economy’

Related News

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has released the guidelines for reopening the state’s economy on Monday.

Mr Abiodun disclosed this in an address on Thursday.

The governor had earlier said the state will ease the lockdown imposed to curb coronavirus and will reopen its economy by June 1.

This newspaper also reported how the state extended the lockdown by a week, maintaining that residents can work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to the governor, Ogun State experienced an increase in confirmed cases, with 59 new reported cases, bringing the total number to 242.

“While it is remarkable that 12 individuals were discharged within the week, making it 109 total discharges, leaving us with 133 active cases, I am pained to announce that in the same period, we lost three people to the virus.”

“May the Almighty comfort the families of the nine departed persons and heal the active cases on our hands.

“We have already tested 1,562 people out of the 10,900 people so far screened, a better future is here. The @NCDCgov during the week accredited Nigeria’s first fully state-funded Molecular Lab in Sagamu, which has since commenced full operations and increased our daily testing capacity to 650. While this is commendable on the part of government, I must say the recorded level of compliance from the people is not encouraging,” the official said.

Violators

He said the state had arrested and prosecuted 235 violators in mobile courts and impounded 64 vehicles which defied travel and curfew restrictions.

“These violations have been reflected in the 2nd phase of the lockdown easing, which as I indicated in my last briefing, begins on Monday, 1st June, 2020, as advised by our science professionals, statistics and feedback.”

New guidelines

“The second phase of the lockdown easing will be guided by the following, in line with the extant guidelines of the COVID-19 PTF, being that Ogun State is affected by the FG’s lockdown directive:

“Relaxation windows will now be observed on all five working days (Monday to Friday), but the FG-directed curfew from 8 p.m. (night) to 6 a.m. (morning) remains in place on these days. Total lockdown will be maintained on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Extant restrictions and advisories remain in place on interstate travels, wearing of facemasks, public transport, markets, religious centres, restaurants and other relaxation spots. This implies that all forms of gatherings (social or religious) of more than 20 people remain banned.

“Industries are advised to comply with the “Infection Prevention and Control Guidelines for

Workplaces in Ogun State to Combat COVID-19” jointly issued by the ministries of health, and industry, trade and investments.

“A task force we have now set up will be conducting random checks on industries and other enterprises to ascertain compliance.

“This reminds us that this is mere easing and not a full reopening of the economy, so I encourage as many of us that can continue to work and meet online and remotely from home to continue to do so.”

The governor added: “Further easing of the lockdown will allow us all more time to run our businesses and return to an almost usual life, but only if we follow the guidelines above.

“We will not condone acts of violation even under the guise of work, as these are a threat to our collective wellness.”