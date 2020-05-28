Ex-Gov Alao-Akala heads committee to reconcile APC members in Oyo

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has inaugurated its reconciliation committee constituted to reconcile all aggrieved members in the state.

The committee, led by former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, was inaugurated on Thursday at the party secretariat in Ibadan.

Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, the APC Deputy National Chairman(South), had in March constituted the committee, but could not be inaugurated due to the prevailing situation in the country.

The event presided over by the State Chairman, Akin Oke, was attended by Mr Alao-Akala and other members drawn from across the state.

Mr Oke said that the committee was expected to consult with all aggrieved members of the party, including all APC candidates in the general and local government elections, to achieve genuine reconciliation.

He charged them to identify contentious issues in the party and come up with suggestions as well as recommendations.

The chairman also urged them to propose mechanisms for resolving internal crises and other relevant issues that would help in genuine reconciliation efforts.

Mr Alao-Akala, in his remarks, said that the committee would be committed and give their best in the assignment considering its importance.

He expressed appreciation to the party and Mr Ajimobi for finding them worthy for the important assignment of party reconciliation.

Members of the committee are Gbade Lana as Secretary, Kamar Ajisafe, Akin Ojebode (Oyo Zone), Olayide Abas (Ibarapa zone), Dibu Ojerinde (Oke- Ogun 2) and Adeleke (Oke Ogun 1).

Others are Teslim Folarin representing the Senate caucus, Segun Odebunmi representing the House of Representatives and Niran Alarape for the State House of Assembly.

Also included in the committee Mojeed Olaoya, the State Secretary, Isiaka Areokuta, State Youth Leader, Mabel Williams, State Women leader.

The representatives of the three senatorial districts on the committee are Solomon Akindele (Oyo Central), Adefisoye Adekanye(Oyo South) and Rasaq Arikewuyo (Oyo North).

The committee after the inauguration went into a closed-door meeting.

(NAN)