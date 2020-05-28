Osun CJ releases 13 inmates of Ile-Ife Correctional Centre

Prison used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Vanguard]
The Chief Judge of Osun, Adepele Ojo, on Thursday freed 13 inmates of the Kosere Correctional Centre, Ile-Ife.

Mrs Ojo freed the inmates while leading the Administration of Criminal Law Justice Monitoring Committee to the centre as part of measures to decongest the centre.

The CJ said 19 awaiting-trial inmates were presented for consideration, out of which 13 were attended to by the committee.

The 13 inmates, she said, were considered for release on compassionate grounds.

She said that three of them were released on health grounds, two granted bail, while others were pardoned because they had overstayed the stipulated number of years of their offence, if they were sentenced.

She, however, said that accelerated hearing would be given to those that were not released.

The chief judge maintained that as judicial officers, they had a duty to ensure the release of those worthy to be released and as well punish those deserved to be punished accordingly.

She, therefore, appealed to the freed inmates to turn a new leaf and sin no more.

NAN

