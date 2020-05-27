Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 87 more patients

The 110-bed Isolation Center at Mobolaji Johnoson, Stadium, Onikan, Lagos Island, constructed by the Lagos State Government and Guaranty Trust Bank, unveiled on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
The 110-bed Isolation Center at Mobolaji Johnoson, Stadium, Onikan, Lagos Island, constructed by the Lagos State Government and Guaranty Trust Bank, unveiled on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has discharged another set of 87 patients on Wednesday after they recovered from the infection.

The discharged patients, 40 females and 47 males were discharged following the new one negative testing model of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This is the highest daily recoveries in Nigeria since the pandemic erupted in Nigeria.

‘Recovered, reunited’

Giving the update on its Twitter handle, the ministry said the patients have been reunited with their families after testing negative to the infection.

“87 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 40 females & 47 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 26 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark),11 from Agidingbi, 9 from Gbagada and 5 LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to COVID19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed & discharged in Lagos State has risen to 825,” the ministry wrote.

Lagos recorded 161 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 3,772 and 8,344 in Nigeria.

As of Wednesday, Lagos has recorded 825 recoveries and 47 deaths from the infection.

Lagos residents are still urged to report all COVID-19 related issues to the ministry through the toll-free line; 08000CORONA = 08000267662.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application