DPR to enforce use of face masks at Osun filling stations

The Osun Field Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it will start enforcing use of face masks at filling stations across the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Olusegun Daboh, DPR Operations Controller, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Mr Daboh said the enforcement of the use of face masks in public places, including filling stations, was aimed at assisting government in curtailing the spread of the virus in the state.

He said since petrol attendants would be interacting with different motorists at the filling stations, there was need for them to put on masks and also observe other safety guidelines.

The controller said that petroleum marketers would also be sensitised on other safety guidelines such as the use of hand sanitisers and social distancing at filling stations.

Mr Daboh said the department would continue to support government’s efforts within its area of operations to minimise the spread of the virus.

“We will soon embark on the enforcement and sensitisation of petroleum marketers at filling stations in the state.

“This effort is to assist government at minimising the spread of the virus in the state.

” There is no doubt that large number of people usually go to filling stations to buy fuel and that is why we want to ensure that both the attendant and their customers make use of face masks,” he said.

Mr Daboh also warned marketers against under-dispensing of products, saying anyone caught in the act would be dealt with in line with the law.(NAN)

