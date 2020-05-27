COVID-19: Oyo confirms six new cases, two deaths

Related News

Oyo State has recorded six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have revealed.

In the figures released on Tuesday night, the six cases in Oyo were among the new 276 recorded in 15 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Seyi Makinde, on his Twitter handle, on Tuesday night, confirmed that the new cases had brought the number recorded in the state to 250.

“Sadly two of the six positive cases confirmed today had already passed away and the total number of deaths is six,” he tweeted.

Mr Makinde, however, announced that 17 confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged on Tuesday, after receiving their second negative test results, bringing the number of discharged cases in the state to 75.

The governor further urged residents with any COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath, to call emergency operations centre.

According to him, the numbers to call are 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 and 08078288800.

(NAN)

