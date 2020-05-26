Ondo APC faction denies withdrawing case against Adetimehin-led exco

Related News

The legal suit instituted against the Ade Adetimehin-led state party executive committee at the federal high court in Akure has not been withdrawn, Olu Olatuja, acting factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has said.

Mr Olatuja, while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Akure, said the suit against the Adetimehin-led exco was instituted by 13 people, stressing that the withdrawal by one person would not stop the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former chairman of the faction, Idowu Otetubi, had, on Sunday, expressed support for the Adetimehin-led executive, saying that he had withdrawn the suit in court.

Mr Adetimehin is the chairman of the APC faction working with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the state.

Mr Olatuja, however, said the Adetimehin-led executive committee remained illegal and that his own committee would continue the litigations without giving-in to any intimidation.

He advised party leaders within and outside the state to shun the alleged intrigues by the Akeredolu-led government and the Adetimehin faction, saying that money would not buy the conscience of the people of the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to the social media publication and the press release issued by our former Chairman, Mr Idowu Otetubi, stating that our executive committee has withdrawn the suit filed against the Mr Ade Adetimehin-led executive committee of APC in Ondo State.

“Consequently, the remaining executive members met and mandated the state Deputy Chairman, Mr Olu Olatuja, to continue in acting capacity as chairman.

“We wish to state categorically that there is no time our executive committee met and discussed such move in recent times, having known that our case at the Federal High Court, Akure Judicial Division, holding at Akure, will be coming up middle of next month.

“We are of the opinion that the then chairman, Idowu Otetubi, has compromised his integrity and position.

“This is in an attempt to frustrate the gubernatorial ambition of the various aspirants within the party.

“His defection to the governor’s group will definitely allow for proper monitoring of our case and will stop the unnecessary exploitation of party leaders.

“The spirit of seeking for genuine redress has now been reinvigorated,” he said.

Mr Olatuja said that his faction also supported the agitation for direct primary to be used in the coming APC governorship primaries in the state.

NAN reports that the group has officially suspended the former factional chairman, Mr Otetubi and the Secretary, Gani Mohammed, both of who had joined forces with the governor for his second term bid.

While pledging its loyalty to the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu, and the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice, the group appealed for justice in the matter.

(NAN)