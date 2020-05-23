Two killed in Ogun road crash

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, said two persons were killed in a road accident, which occurred at the toll gate in Ota town, with another occupant sustaining injuries and currently on admission in the hospital.

The command’s spokesperson, Florence Okpe, who made this known in a statement, said the crash involved three vehicles. She said that the cause of the accident was mechanical, brake failure.

“The FRSC Rescue Team in Ota rescued a victim of a road traffic crash to the State Hospital, Ota, Ogun State, in which two people unfortunately lost their lives.

“The crash occurred by the Old Toll Gate at Ota along the Abeokuta – Lagos Expressway on Saturday 23 May, 2020 at about 1237 HRS,” Ms Okpe said.

“A total of 03 people, comprising two Male Adults and 01 Female Adult, were involved in the crash. Unfortunately, the 02 Male Adults died while the 01 Female Adult was rescued for medical treatment at the State Hospital Ota.

“The crash involved 03 vehicles. The first is a white coloured MACK Tanker, with no registration number.

“The second vehicle is a red coloured MACK TRUCK with registration number AAA448XJ. The third vehicle is a HOWO Truck belonging to Dangote Cement Company with registration number GN7248-16.

“The suspected cause of the fatal crash is mechanical deficiency, caused by brake failure by the MACK TRUCK with registration number AAA448XJ, conveying a container.

“The FRSC Rescue Team rescued the injured victim to State Hospital, Ota, while the corpses of the dead victims were deposited at the Ifo General Hospital Mortuary, Ogun State and the obstructions cleared for free flow of traffic.”

The FRSC Sector Commander, Ogun State Command, Clement Oladele, described the crash as avoidable, had the MACK Truck (AAA448XJ) been mechanically fit before being driven on the road.

He noted that the area the crash occurred is a black spot and required utmost care while driving within the precincts of the Old Toll Gate, notorious for frequent road traffic crashes.

The Sector Commander commiserated with the families of the victims of the crash and enjoined them to contact the FRSC Command in Ota for details of the crash and to reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the crash.