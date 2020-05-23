COVID-19: Ogun set to reopen economy in June- Governor

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the state will ease the lockdown imposed to curb coronavirus and will reopen its economy by June 1.

Mr Abiodun disclosed this in an address on Friday, the last day of the one-week extension earlier declared.

This newspaper reported how the state extended the lockdown by a week, maintaining that residents can work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to him, the window allows for conduct of essential business activities “and has been acclaimed to have positive psychological benefits.”

Meanwhile, he explained that the state has experienced the highest increase in the number of cases in the last one week but also discharged many patients.

“While we have discharged a total of 36 cases, we recorded 49 new cases in the last one week (with 37 per cent increase), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 183.”

Also, he announced a 25 per cent increase in the testing capacity.

“As a testament to the fact that we are set to increase our testing capacity from 450 to 600 per day, the NCDC today arrived the state to certify our Molecular Laboratory in OOUTH, Sagamu.”

According to the Governor, the number confirmed cases “keeps increasing due to the flagrant disregard for measures and restrictions, especially the interstate travel ban.”

“As an instance, four people travelling in from Niger State were intercepted by officers in Abeokuta four days ago, while 19 people travelling in through illegal land borders from Togo and Cote d’Ivoire were intercepted and quarantined at Idiroko on Wednesday.

“We will be maintaining the lockdown window on Monday 25th May, 2020, Wednesday 27th, and Friday 29th between 7am (morning) and 5pm (evening).

“As we prepare for full business operations and further ease of the lockdown which will commence on 1st June, 2020, we have adopted the “See and Treat” protocol, where symptomatic patients would start receiving treatment even before results are out.”

He promised the commencement of the third phase of the relief package distribution over the weekend, to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 restrictions.